Home / Trending / Splashy fun: Elephant enjoys fun time in pool, steals hearts online
trending

Splashy fun: Elephant enjoys fun time in pool, steals hearts online

While some praised the beautiful video, others expressed what a mood-lifter the happy elephant is.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON APR 08, 2021 09:31 AM IST
The image shows Samudra the elephant.(Twitter/@oregonzoo)

If you’re looking for something cheerful to start your day with, then this video of an elephant gleefully splashing in a pool of water may definitely do the trick. Shared on Twitter by Oregon zoo, the video features Samudra the elephant. After watching the clip, you may find yourself smiling.

“Snorkel boy making waves,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with Samudra playing in the water with his trunk and then doing a dive in the water.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on April 6, the clip has garnered over 57,300 views and many likes. People found the playful elephant to be extremely adorable. While some praised the beautiful video, others expressed what a mood-lifter the happy elephant is.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Woman with world's longest nails cuts them after about 30 years. Watch

Nasa teams up with Sia to celebrate upcoming Ingenuity test flight on Mars

Former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal pays for stranger’s engagement ring

Yashraj Mukhate and Jasleen Royal’s rendition of Rangeela Re wows people. Watch

What are your thoughts on this adorable clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
oregon zoo
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
RBI Monetary Policy
Covid vaccine
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
World Health Day
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP