Splashy fun: Elephant enjoys fun time in pool, steals hearts online

If you’re looking for something cheerful to start your day with, then this video of an elephant gleefully splashing in a pool of water may definitely do the trick. Shared on Twitter by Oregon zoo, the video features Samudra the elephant. After watching the clip, you may find yourself smiling.

“Snorkel boy making waves,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with Samudra playing in the water with his trunk and then doing a dive in the water.

Take a look at the share:

Shared on April 6, the clip has garnered over 57,300 views and many likes. People found the playful elephant to be extremely adorable. While some praised the beautiful video, others expressed what a mood-lifter the happy elephant is.

What are your thoughts on this adorable clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON