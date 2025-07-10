‘Spoke Kannada in Marathahalli and...’: Bengaluru man’s post goes viral, sparks relatable reactions

A seemingly light-hearted post by a Bengaluru man on X (formerly Twitter) has gone viral, opening up a broader conversation about language, demographics, and local identity in the city’s rapidly growing neighbourhoods. Many users chimed in with similar experiences and observations. (This is an AI generated representational image)

“Spoke Kannada in Marathahalli and people can’t believe it lmao,” the post read. While short, the message struck a chord with thousands online, sparking reactions ranging from humour to concern over the cultural makeup of Bengaluru's eastern tech corridor.

Check out the post here:

Many users chimed in with similar experiences and observations. “It can be renamed to Teluguhalli,” one user joked, referring to the large Telugu-speaking population in the area.

“Once you cross Silk Board, you need to forget Kannada,” quipped another.

While some users defended Marathahalli’s multilingual makeup, others pointed to how the neighbourhood, known for its IT parks and influx of migrants, rarely sees Kannada used as the first language in everyday interactions.

“There are more outsiders than locals in Marathahalli. That’s why they couldn’t believe you spoke Kannada,” one commenter noted.

“It’s a myth that Marathahalli is filled only with Telugus,” argued another.

Some users even compared the linguistic patterns in different parts of the city.

“In North Bangalore, auto drivers start with Kannada. In HSR Layout, they begin with Hindi, HSR is basically a mini Noida,” a user observed.

The conversation also took a heartwarming turn, with one user recalling how speaking Kannada in Indiranagar earned them free watermelon from a Hopcoms vendor, who was moved by the gesture.

