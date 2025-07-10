Double rainbow stuns Bengaluru sky, residents share stunning photos online

A grey, humid day gave way to light evening showers and a rare double rainbow sighting across Bengaluru on Thursday, bringing a moment of joy and respite to city dwellers. The skies remained overcast for most of the day, with only brief sunny spells across neighbourhoods. (X/@sriharikaranth)

The skies remained overcast for most of the day, with only brief sunny spells across neighbourhoods. As the evening approached, clouds thickened and several parts of the city, including Marathahalli, Banaswadi, Varthur, and BTM Layout, received light rainfall. While short-lived, the showers helped cool down the otherwise muggy weather, drawing praise from residents who had been battling the humidity.

But what truly stole the show was a vibrant double rainbow spotted in several areas, drawing Bengaluru’s attention skyward. Social media platforms were quickly flooded with photos of the colourful arcs stretching across the skyline, often framed by traffic junctions, hoardings, and apartment terraces.

Check out the post here:

“Caught a beautiful rainbow after the rain! Nature always finds a way to brighten up our day, even in the middle of the city,” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user captured the quintessential Bengaluru moment, posting, “The grueling Madiwala Checkpost traffic, a skywalk, a hoarding with @sachin_rt promoting @myspinny, and a double rainbow, just Namma Bengaluru vibes."

While weather officials have not predicted heavy rain for the week ahead, isolated showers are likely in parts of the city during late evenings due to prevailing moisture in the atmosphere.

A monsoon trough currently extends at mean sea level from Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan to the northeast Bay of Bengal, passing through key cities such as Bhiwani, Agra, Banda, Dehri, Purulia, and Kolkata. Additionally, an active offshore trough stretches from south Gujarat down to the Karnataka coast.

These prevailing weather systems are expected to keep Bengaluru's skies mostly overcast, with occasional spells of rain and strong breezes throughout the day. Temperatures will remain mild, with daytime highs hovering around 28°C and nighttime lows settling near 20°C.

