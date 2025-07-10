‘Treasure hunt in progress’: Hilarious warning sign on Karnataka's pothole-ridden road goes viral

A sarcastic signboard spotted on a pothole-riddled stretch of road in Karnataka has left the internet in splits, and sparked a wave of hilariously relatable reactions. A photo of the signboard quickly made the rounds on social media.(X/@Sahanasatianaat)

Shared by an X user with the caption “Gems in Karnataka. Worth reading if you know Kannada,” the sign, originally written in Kannada, has now gone viral in translation. It reads: Warning sign: “Some sorcerer said that there is a treasure on the road from Kaikamba to Kukke Subramanya. The state government, alerted to the search for treasure on this road, has dug large holes in the middle of the road and left them there. Move slowly.”

Check out the viral post here:

A photo of the signboard quickly made the rounds on social media, as users from across the state and beyond chimed in with laughter, praise, and their own pothole horror stories.

How did X users react?

One user declared, “ROFL…that’s my native! Whoever did it deserves an award.” Another joked, “No more need to dig for gold in KGF.” A third said, “This is #Nidhibhagya…They’re searching for treasure across Karnataka.”

The creativity struck a chord with many Bengalureans too. “Looks like the same astrologer predicted treasure under Bengaluru roads, that’s why they’re full of potholes,” one user quipped. Others called it “super creative” and “too real to be satire.”

The Kaikamba–Kukke Subramanya route, known for scenic drives to the popular pilgrimage town, is also notorious for poorly maintained stretches.

