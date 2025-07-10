‘Not the Karnataka we stand for’: CM Siddaramaiah slams Bengaluru voyeurism incidents

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has strongly condemned recent cases of women being secretly filmed and harassed in public spaces across Bengaluru, calling such acts a direct assault on the dignity and safety of women. The Chief Minister confirmed that multiple incidents had been reported in recent days.

Taking to social media platform X, Siddaramaiah said, “It pains me deeply to see women being secretly filmed and harassed in public spaces, with such videos circulated online at the cost of women’s dignity. This is not the Karnataka we stand for.”

Check out the post here:

The Chief Minister confirmed that multiple incidents had been reported in recent days and that swift action had been taken against the accused, who have since been arrested. “We are monitoring such activities closely,” he added.

Raising broader concerns about public safety, Siddaramaiah questioned the direction in which society is heading. “Where is our society headed if women cannot walk freely without fear of voyeurism or harassment? Such acts are crimes and betray our values as a society,” he said.

In a direct message to women across the state, Siddaramaiah assured them of the government’s commitment to their safety. “We stand with you. Your safety and dignity are our priority, and we will act firmly against such crimes.”

He also urged citizens to act responsibly by reporting such videos or accounts to the cyber crime authorities. Reports can be filed by calling the helpline number 1930 or visiting the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal at cybercrime.gov.in.

“Let us all work together to build a Karnataka where every woman feels safe, respected, and free,” he concluded.

