26-year-old arrested in Bengaluru for filming, posting private videos of women online

A disturbing case of digital voyeurism emerged from Bengaluru, where a 26-year-old hotel management graduate was arrested for secretly filming women and posting the videos and photos on social media without their consent. The accused, identified as Gurdeep Singh, was arrested by the Banashankari police following a complaint.(Representational Image)

The complaint was filed by a female student, who alleged that a video of her, recorded inappropriately and without her consent, had been uploaded to one of Singh’s social media handles.

The video, reportedly filmed in a private setting, soon went viral, resulting in the young woman being subjected to online teasing and offline ridicule, police officials told PTI.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Lokesh Jagalasar said the accused is currently unemployed and that legal action will be taken.

CM Siddaramaiah on the incident

Taking serious note of the incident, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah issued a statement condemning the act.

"This is not the Karnataka we stand for. Several such incidents have been reported in recent days, and our government has taken immediate action—offenders have been arrested. We are closely monitoring such activities," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

"Such acts are not only crimes but betray the values we uphold as a society," he added.

Addressing the women of the state, Siddaramaiah said, "We stand with you. Your safety and dignity are our priority, and we will act firmly against such crimes."

The Karnataka chief minister also called on society to introspect about the direction it is heading, if women cannot walk freely without fear of voyeurism or harassment.

Chief minister Siddaramaiah urged people to report any such videos or accounts they come across online to the cybercrime cell by calling 1930 or visiting cybercrime.gov.in.

"Let us work together to build a Karnataka where every woman feels safe, respected, and free," he added.