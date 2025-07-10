Odisha man slits estranged wife's throat, mutilates her partner's private parts

A man reportedly slit his estranged wife's throat and allegedly mutilated her live-in partner's private parts in Odisha's Jajpur on Wednesday. Both the victims suffered critical injuries in the incident. The report said that the woman alleged that her first husband's family planned the assault.(Unsplash/ representational)

The police is investigating the crime and is yet to nab the accused, identified as Manoj Kumar Mohanty, who used a sharp weapon to carry out the assault in Malahat village of Jajpur district, according to an NDTV report.

According to the police cited in the report, the woman's throat had been slit with precision, while her live-in partner's genital region had been severely mutilated.

The victims were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Jajpur in unstable conditions. They sustained the injuries as they remain critical and undergo treatment.

The report said that the woman alleged her first husband's family planned the assault, in her initial statement to the police.

The woman had reportedly left her marital home in Jarada nearly a year ago and had since been living with her current partner. "My in-laws frequently harassed me, beat me up. Feeling fed up with this, I ran away with this person a year ago," the report quoted her statement.

She added that she and her partner were asked to come to the canal bank near Mahalat as they had talked about a family reconciliation meeting, which turned out to be a trap.

“Once we reached, my brother-in-law and my father-in-law's nephew tied us up. Then they slit our throats and pushed us down,” she said.

Residents nearby rushed to the spot when they heard the scuffle. They rescued the injured couple and took them to the district hospital.

Police have registered an attempt to murder case, and are carrying out an investigation to arrest the accused, said the report.