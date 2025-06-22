Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi
Drop attempt to murder charge: Himachal leader of Opposition

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Jun 22, 2025 08:44 AM IST

In a complaint filed by an ASI who was injured in the incident, he had mentioned that it were the people of Muslim community who instigated the violence and pelted the stones first, says Jai Ram

Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday demanded the state government to immediately drop the attempt to murder charges that has been registered against BJP leaders, including state president Rajeev Bindal, and Paonta Sahib MLA Sukh Ram Chaudhary in a case of stone-pelting that took place few days ago. He also demanded stern action against the main culprit of the incident.

Himachal leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (File)
Himachal leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur (File)

While addressing a press conference, Jai Ram said, “What happened in Paonta Sahib was clearly a matter of Love Jihad and just like many other such instances involving people of Hindu and Muslim community, action was only initiated against Hindus while no action was taken against the Muslims, which clearly reflects the anti-Sanatan mindset of the government.”

“In a complaint filed by an ASI who was injured in the incident, he had mentioned that it were the people of Muslim community who instigated the violence and pelted the stones first,” Jai Ram said. “While no action was taken against the accused boy, police arrested four individuals,” he added.

“Being a public representative several BJP leaders were also present during the situation, however, they were not present at the site where violence erupted; still they were booked under Section 109 of BNS,” said Jai Ram.

“The FIR is a result of political vendetta and it looks like the state government saw an opportunity to falsely implicate the top leaders of BJP,” he added.

