I watched helplessly as he slit throats of my parents: Wife of accused

LUCKNOW A day after a 42-year-old man stabbed his elderly in-laws to death when they refused to send their daughter back with him in Lucknow’s Gadhi Kanora area in Alambagh, his wife and sole eyewitness to the incident broke down while recalling the chilling sequence of events. The police confirmed that the man pulled out a knife during a heated argument when the elderly couple refused to send their daughter back with him. (Pic for representation)

Poonam Devi, who has been estranged from the accused, Jagdeep Kumar, for nearly two years, said she helplessly watched as her husband slit the throats of her parents, Anant Ram, 73, a retired railway employee and Asha Devi, 71, during what was supposed to be a brief visit by him to meet their child.

“Jagdeep said he just wanted to meet our child and promised he hadn’t been drinking. I told him not to come if he was drunk, but he insisted he was sober,” said Poonam, still shaken by horror as neighbours tried to comfort her on Thursday.

She added: “He came with a bag...I didn’t know he had a knife. He asked me if I’d decided to come back. I said I hadn’t made up my mind yet. Then he called papa for a talk and suddenly covered his mouth and slit his throat. Mummy came running and he killed her too at the same spot.”

The police had earlier confirmed that Jagdeep pulled out a knife during a heated argument when the elderly couple refused to send Poonam back with him. He even tried to attack Poonam, who escaped with minor injuries. Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed in, caught Jagdeep as he attempted to flee, and handed him over to the police.

The accused remains in police custody and the blood-stained knife has been recovered. Officials said the case has now moved to the detailed interrogation stage.

“We are looking into the mental and emotional state of the accused, and whether this attack was premeditated,” said DCP (central) Ashish Srivastava. “The sequence of events, as narrated by the eyewitness, adds significant weight to the prosecution’s case.”

Meanwhile, Poonam’s condition continues to be unstable. Locals say she has been in and out of consciousness since the incident. “She keeps fainting. We’ve been trying to support her, but she is devastated,” said a neighbour.

Poonam had recently filed a complaint against Jagdeep, but agreed to let him visit their child, hoping to maintain peace. A charge sheet is expected to be filed soon.