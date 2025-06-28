Faridabad: Girl kill self hrs after test; parents say principal harassed her

A Class 10 student of a private school in Faridabad Sector 30 died by suicide hours after a maths exam on Thursday, police said on Friday. The girl’s parents alleged that she was being harassed by the school principal, police said. A school official, requesting anonymity, said they are cooperating with the police. (Representational image)

The girl’s father works in a private firm while her mother is an assistant sub-inspector posted at a police station in Faridabad. The incident took place at the family’s home inside Faridabad police lines in Sector 30. The girl’s school is also located inside police lines.

“The girl went to school at 7.30am and returned at 10am after taking a maths exam, after which her mother left for duty. The girl has two sisters, who were at home at the time. The two didn’t realise that the victim had locked her bedroom from the inside. When their father returned home at 1pm, he asked the two girls where their sister was. He knocked on her bedroom door several times, but when she didn’t respond, he broke the door open and found her dead,” said Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad Police.

“The victim’s father has submitted a written complaint alleging harassment by the principal. We are conducting an inquiry and will question her classmates, teachers and the principal,” he added.

The girl’s parents said that she had failed in two subjects in the Class 9 final examination but was promoted after re-examination.

Yadav said that police will check all CCTV footage from the school to see if the principal had met or spoken to the victim on Thursday or the day before. A first information report will be registered after any evidence or material tcorroborating the allegations is found, he added.

A school official, requesting anonymity, said they are cooperating with the police. “We will provide them with all CCTV footage and other details required. We won’t make any comments at present on this tragic incident and will wait for the investigation to conclude,” the official said.