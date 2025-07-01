‘Soulmate’s probably stuck in Marathahalli traffic’: Bengaluru man's dating struggles go viral

A Reddit post by a recent Bengaluru migrant is going viral for hilariously capturing the struggles of navigating the dating scene in India’s tech hub. The user, who recently moved to Bengaluru after graduating, shared a long and candid rant titled “Bangalore Dating Scene".

The user, who recently moved to Bengaluru after graduating, shared a long and candid rant titled “Bangalore Dating Scene = Fully Dead” describing his failed attempts to find love using popular dating apps like Bumble and Happn.

“I moved to Bangalore full of hopes and dreams, thought I’d get a job, explore the city, maybe meet my LML (love of my life). I downloaded Bumble and Happn with main character energy. Big mistake,” he wrote.

(Also Read: ‘Mangalore should be Bengaluru coastal’: Outrage erupts over Karnataka’s renaming spree, 'real-estate greed' slammed)

Complaining of “ZERO matches”, the Redditor joked that not even accidental swipes came his way. He took aim at Happn, the app that shows users people they cross paths with, saying, “I live in Hongasandra, I cross paths with 500 people a day just trying to get to Silk Board and survive. Yet the app says I crossed paths with Riya three days ago. Where, bro?? I only crossed paths with autos and existential dread.”

Dating apps didn’t fare better in his post. Describing profile bios as overly generic and non-committal, “Traveler | Foodie | Plant mom | Here for friends only”, he quipped, “Ma’am I’m not here to expand my LinkedIn network, I just want to fall in love and eat tacos in Indiranagar with someone.”

He described himself as an average, well-groomed guy with no “shady bios” or “weird flexes,” but added that dating apps were treating him like he was “invisible in 4K.”

The punchline that sealed the post’s virality? “Honestly, at this point I think my soulmate is stuck in Marathahalli traffic, and that’s why she hasn’t reached me yet.”

Reddit reacts

Responses to the post were mixed. Some users pushed back at the dramatic generalisation. “Dude, those apps are not a representation of Bangalore’s dating scene, that’s a stupid extrapolation to make,” one commenter said bluntly.

Others offered genuine advice, urging the original poster to work on profile curation, “Go to the gym, get sharp-looking pictures in formals, maybe one with animals, food, or from a scenic place.”

Despite the differing opinions, the post has opened up a broader conversation on Reddit about loneliness, dating fatigue, and the gap between expectations and reality in India's fast-paced urban hubs.

(Also Read: ‘Why can’t we pretend there’s a pandemic?’: Bengaluru entrepreneur’s cry for WFH amid traffic woes)