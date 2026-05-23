Sridhar Vembu asks Indians on US visas to choose ‘self-respect’ over green card, urges them to return home

Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu has shared a tweet in response to the new US policy, under which most immigrants seeking a green card would have to return to their home country to apply at an embassy or consulate abroad.

Sridhar Vembu’s reaction to America’s new policy has prompted varied responses. (Image via Twitter)

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“Once again, my appeal to Indians in America on a visa. Please come home. Even if you feel it is hardship and sacrifice, self-respect should dictate your course. Let's make Bharat proud,” he tweeted.