Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu hails Bengaluru Uber driver who went out of his way to return passenger’s wallet

Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has praised the "grace and dignity" of a Bengaluru Uber driver who travelled back to return a lost wallet to a passenger. The passenger, who hadn't even realised his wallet was missing, shared how the driver, Toguru, tracked him down at a crowded event venue. Reacting to the viral story, Vembu noted that such acts of selflessness prove India is "intrinsically a high-trust society”. CEO of Zoho Corporation Sridhar Vembu. (Image via Twitter)

Recalling the incident, fund manager Harsh Gupta Madhusudan posted, “Left my wallet in an Uber today in Bengaluru. The driver without my calling (I didn’t even realise I had misplaced it) after some time noticed it in the backseat, came back some distance, reached out to me at a very busy conference (excellent one by 3one4) after somehow tracking my number through my ID, and then gave it back after multiple calls (I was on another call and I generally don’t pick unsaved numbers).”

Also Read: Bengaluru Police traces auto rickshaw after UK man loses bag with documents

He continued, “I thanked him of course via a token appreciation amount which he took very reluctantly. There is so much goodness in this world which we don’t recognize - thanks again to the young man. His name is Toguru. I hope Uber India can also somehow acknowledge this internally. We use X to complain - also wanted to use it to be grateful.”

Resharing the tweet, Vembu posted, “Heart warming story. I come across this in rural areas very often. India is intrinsically a high trust society. People with the most challenging economic circumstances act with such grace and dignity that I am in awe of them.”