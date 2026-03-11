Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu hails Bengaluru Uber driver who went out of his way to return passenger’s wallet
Zoho CEO Sridhar Vembu responded to a passenger's tweet about how he got back his wallet, which he hadn't realised he had misplaced.
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu has praised the "grace and dignity" of a Bengaluru Uber driver who travelled back to return a lost wallet to a passenger. The passenger, who hadn't even realised his wallet was missing, shared how the driver, Toguru, tracked him down at a crowded event venue. Reacting to the viral story, Vembu noted that such acts of selflessness prove India is "intrinsically a high-trust society”.
Recalling the incident, fund manager Harsh Gupta Madhusudan posted, “Left my wallet in an Uber today in Bengaluru. The driver without my calling (I didn’t even realise I had misplaced it) after some time noticed it in the backseat, came back some distance, reached out to me at a very busy conference (excellent one by 3one4) after somehow tracking my number through my ID, and then gave it back after multiple calls (I was on another call and I generally don’t pick unsaved numbers).”
He continued, “I thanked him of course via a token appreciation amount which he took very reluctantly. There is so much goodness in this world which we don’t recognize - thanks again to the young man. His name is Toguru. I hope Uber India can also somehow acknowledge this internally. We use X to complain - also wanted to use it to be grateful.”
Resharing the tweet, Vembu posted, “Heart warming story. I come across this in rural areas very often. India is intrinsically a high trust society. People with the most challenging economic circumstances act with such grace and dignity that I am in awe of them.”
What did social media say?
An individual recounted, “I had left a shopping bag worth 20-25k once. Same story. Bengaluru is a different world altogether.” Another posted, “There is so much goodness in our daily interactions with strangers. I am constantly marvelling at it.”
A fourth expressed, “This world needs more people like Toguru. Seeing so much evil in this world, we sometimes forget about the good that exists.” A fifth wrote, “Same, a few years ago, my mother left her phone in some cab. I was fortunate to recover it. Not every person is bad. Some have souls, too.”
In a separate incident, a Bengaluru driver spent an hour searching for a passenger who forgot his bag after taking the cab at 2:30 am. The bag contained the passenger’s passport, wallet, and a Canadian PR card.
