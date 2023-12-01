SRK reacts to Ricky Pond dancing to Lutt Putt Gaya from Dunki. Watch

The song Lutt Putt Gaya from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film is making waves across social media. Individuals are enthusiastically sharing their dance videos, grooving to the lively beats of this catchy tune and sharing them on X. Among the various clips shared on the microblogging platform, Ricky Pond, the 'dancing dad from US,' has impressed the actor with his skills.

Ricky Pond dancing to SRK's song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"So nice, haha! Always look forward to his dance videos. Thank you, my man!" wrote SRK as he reshared the video of Ricky Pond dancing.

The clip shows Ricky Pond dancing to the beats of Lutt Putt Gaya. He energetically dances to the song and even tries to match his facial expressions to it.

Take a look at the tweet shared by SRK here:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This post was shared on November 30. Since being posted, it has gone viral with over three lakh views. The share also has close to 7,000 likes and numerous comments.

Check out what people are saying about this clip here:

An individual wrote, "Everyone is inspired by your dance steps."

A second shared, "Very well done, mate."

"Indeed your (SRK) dance steps in DUNKI are thoroughly enjoyable," posted a third.

A fourth shared, "I saw him on Facebook reel and his dance performance is totally marvelous. Well done Ricky Pond you done fabulous job."

"Superb dance," commented a fifth.