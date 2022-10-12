SRK’s signature pose in different films gets edited into this Don 2 scene

There’s hardly any Bollywood film lover who isn’t acquainted with Shah Rukh Khan's signature open arms pose. And it wouldn't be a surprise if as a fan, one has even tried to imitate the pose. So, it is no wonder that this video showing a montage of SRK’s iconic gesture in different films became an instant hit online. What's more, it is edited perfectly with a scene from one of Srk's famous films and is guaranteed to win over a fan.

Twitter user Sneha wrote “I'm watching this on loop, damn! What an edit,” while posting the video. The clip was originally created by an Instagram user who goes by Docthor. The video starts with a scene from the 2011 film Don 2 in which the characters of Priyanka Chopra and Om Puri are seen asking SRK to put his hands up. Once he does so, the video takes one on a journey through different films in which SRK has performed his iconic pose.

Take a look at the video:

I'm watching this on loop, damn! What an edit pic.twitter.com/5ZwpVvDghF — Sneha. (@Snehaaahere) October 10, 2022

The video was shared on October 10. Since being posted, the clip has gathered close to 65,000 views and the numbers are still increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“You just made my day,” wrote a Twitter user. “The man, the myth, the legend,” expressed another. “Nice one,” commented a third. “Thank you for sharing,” posted a fourth.