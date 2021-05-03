Home / Trending / Start your day with this heartening clip of woman teaching puppies to pray before a meal
trending

Start your day with this heartening clip of woman teaching puppies to pray before a meal

The recording starts with the woman reciting a prayer as the pups sit beside her.
By Srimoyee Chowdhury
PUBLISHED ON MAY 03, 2021 11:12 AM IST
The image shows the woman praying as the doggos watch her.(Twitter@mathur_vaishali)

There are several ways doggos can brighten up one’s day. This video of two puppies waiting patiently before having their meal is an adorable example of those ways. The clip shared on Twitter by Vaishali Mathur shows a woman praying with the puppies beside her and it the sweetest thing you will see today.

“Sharing this heart-warming video of my friend teaching her pups to say their prayers before food. Me thinks both are good boys,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with the woman reciting a prayer as the pups sit beside her. The pooches wait patiently until the woman signals them to go for the food after finishing her prayer. The obedient canines may leave you saying ‘aww’ repeatedly.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 1, the clip has garnered over 42,000 views and still counting. People couldn’t stop appreciating the patience of the puppies. While many pointed out how adorable the whole clip was, others were pleasantly surprised at how well the woman had taught the pooches.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

There are several ways doggos can brighten up one’s day. This video of two puppies waiting patiently before having their meal is an adorable example of those ways. The clip shared on Twitter by Vaishali Mathur shows a woman praying with the puppies beside her and it the sweetest thing you will see today.

“Sharing this heart-warming video of my friend teaching her pups to say their prayers before food. Me thinks both are good boys,” reads the caption shared alongside the video. The recording starts with the woman reciting a prayer as the pups sit beside her. The pooches wait patiently until the woman signals them to go for the food after finishing her prayer. The obedient canines may leave you saying ‘aww’ repeatedly.

Take a look at the video:

Shared on May 1, the clip has garnered over 42,000 views and still counting. People couldn’t stop appreciating the patience of the puppies. While many pointed out how adorable the whole clip was, others were pleasantly surprised at how well the woman had taught the pooches.

What are your thoughts on this clip?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dog video
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election 2021
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP