'Startups need people who can make it happen': Gurgaon founder fires worker over message, sparks debate on work culture

A Gurgaon-based founder’s views on notice periods have triggered a discussion online about workplace culture and accountability. Nikhil Rana, founder of The 15, , shared a post on LinkedIn, outlining his belief in a “no-notice period policy”, calling notice periods “theatre” and “a waste of time”. He accompanied the post with a chat screenshot that appeared to show an employee being fired shortly after saying they would not be able to attend an event.

The founder argued that startups need people with “high agency” who take ownership and “make it happen”.(LinkedIn/Nikhil Rana)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the screenshot, the employee informed Rana that they would not be able to make it to the event but offered to support remotely. “Hey Nikhil, I won’t be able to make it for the event today. I tried to manage, but won’t be able to join. Let me know if there’s anything I can support with remotely,” the employee wrote.

Minutes later, Rana replied, saying, “You’re fired. Take today as the last day.”

In the caption of the post, the founder argued that startups need people with “high agency” who take ownership and “make it happen”. “Startups need: People who take ownership. People who founders can depend upon. People with high agency. People who don't wait for the perfect time and situation. People who can 'make it happen,'” Rana wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} He added that “skills have taken the last seat now”. “Nobody gives a dime for skills. They're commoditized,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He added that “skills have taken the last seat now”. “Nobody gives a dime for skills. They're commoditized,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} (Also Read: 'Stop spending entire life savings building family home': Gurgaon CEO's advice to Indian parents divides internet) How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} (Also Read: 'Stop spending entire life savings building family home': Gurgaon CEO's advice to Indian parents divides internet) How did social media react? {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Rana’s post quickly went viral, with many questioning both the tone and the message.

One user criticised the idea that skills no longer matter, writing, “Why bother building expertise when you can just be on-call 24/7, shape-shifting to every founder’s whim, and calling it dedication? Clearly, the real benchmark now is how well you can function like a machine, but guess what - the only thing built for nonstop availability is AI, not people. And if this is being spun as some clever marketing gimmick, that’s even worse, it’s not bold or aspirational, it’s a pretty toxic that deserves to be called out and shut down.”

Another user pointed to what they saw as imbalance in expectations. “Accountability seems to be one-way traffic here. Employees get judged, founders get justified,” the user wrote.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Some users, however, called for more context before drawing conclusions. “Theres a lot of context missing over here. What was the event, was he a bad performer overall, was his job tied to the duties at the event, etc? I agree to your points of skills being commoditized,” one comment read.

Others questioned hiring practices, suggesting frequent firings could harm team stability. “You didn't hire well or just hired because you wanted to. Each fire would kill the velocity if the person was needed,” commented one user.

One user even described the incident as “glorified toxicity”. “This isn’t ‘high-agency leadership,’ it’s just glorified toxicity. No-notice firing over a missed event isn’t ownership, it’s poor management and zero respect for people. Strong teams aren’t built on fear or impulsive decisions; they’re built on trust, clarity, and accountability on both sides. Normalizing this kind of behavior only pushes good people away and rewards chaos. People should recognize this for what it is and avoid working with or enabling environments like this,” one comment read.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Bhavya Sukheja ...Read More Bhavya Sukheja is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 6 years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in covering stories that reflect everyday human experiences, with a focus on viral videos, social media trends, and human-interest features that inform readers while sparking meaningful conversations. She loves chasing page views and finding stories that tug at readers’ heartstrings. Known for her strong news sense, Bhavya has a keen ability to spot emerging trends and craft angles that transform viral moments into impactful narratives. Her coverage spans pop culture, entertainment, global affairs, and the internet’s most talked-about topics, helping readers better understand the context behind what is trending online. Before joining Hindustan Times, Bhavya worked with Republic World and NDTV, where she developed her skills in real-time reporting and digital storytelling. Working in fast-paced newsrooms helped her build an editorial approach that prioritises accuracy, clarity, and audience engagement. Bhavya is driven by a curiosity about how people communicate and connect in the digital age. She is particularly interested in stories that highlight cultural shifts, shared emotions, and the evolving nature of online conversations. When she is not tracking trends or producing stories, Bhavya enjoys unplugging and spending time with her cat. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON