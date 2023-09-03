‘Stop, please’: Netizens plead as street vendor makes Maggi paratha
“Would you dare to try this Maggi paratha?” reads the caption of the video shared on Instagram.
Are you a fan of Maggi? Do you love to try fusion foods involving Maggi? If not, then this video might irk you. It features a street vendor cooking paratha with Maggi as its filling. Expectedly, the video has gone viral and prompted food lovers to share their thoughts.
wrote Sukrit Jain while sharing the video on Instagram. The video opens to show a woman cooking Maggi in a pan. She then transfers the cooked Maggi into a bowl and adds coriander leaves, chopped onion, and grated cheese. As the video progresses, she rolls out a roti and adds Maggi mixture to it. Next, she puts the paratha on the tawa and adds ghee before finally plating it.
Watch the making of this Maggi paratha here:
The video was shared on June 16; It has since garnered more than 4.2 million views. It has also accumulated scores of likes and comments.
Here’s how people reacted to this video of a woman making Maggi Paratha:
An Instagram user wrote, “Maggi be like maa meri shaktiyon ka galat istemaal ho raha hai [Maggi be like Mom my powers are being misused].”
“I think somehow this would taste good. How was it?” expressed another.
A third commented, “Stop this nonsense.”
“Stop, please,” shared a fourth.
A fifth posted, “Maggi be like - Mujhe log 2 min ke jagah ghanto mein bana rhe hai woh bhi galat tariko se [Maggi be like - People are cooking me in hours instead of 2 minutes and that too in wrong ways].”
What are your thoughts on this? Would you try Maggi paratha?
