trending

Storm the dog interrupts live weather forecast. Hilarious video goes viral

The video opens to show meteorologist Anthony Farnell explaining weekend weather forecast for different areas in Canada.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 03:04 PM IST
The video of the dog has left people in splits.(Screengrab)

The Internet is filled with videos showcasing pets interrupting humans while they work. Now there is a latest inclusion to that list. It shows a dog interrupting an on-air weather forecast and the hilarious video has now gone all kinds of viral. Chances are, the video many leave you laughing out loud.

The video was originally shared on TikTok and later re-shared on Twitter. “My new favourite WFH problem. I don’t know why, it just gets funnier,” reads the caption of the tweet.

The video opens to show Anthony Farnell, chief meteorologist for Global News, explaining the weekend weather forecast for different areas in Canada on August 28. Within a few seconds, his pet dog named Strom walks in.

We won’t give away too much, so take a look at the video see what happens next:

RELATED STORIES

Since being posted, the video has gone viral with over 1.8 million views and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

“That is funny. It must be a goldendoodle, they have to be next to you! I couldn’t pay attention to his forecast,” wrote a Twitter user. “Because this pup is such a mood,” shared another. “It's the dog's confusion for me,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

