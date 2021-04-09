‘Straight from a sci-fi movie’: Nasa’s Whirlpool Galaxy sonification wows people

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared a sonification of the Whirlpool Galaxy that has now prompted people to say that it sounds like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie. There is a possibility that the incredible post shared on the official Twitter handle for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope will wow you too.

“Data from several @NASA telescopes, including Hubble, combine in this sonification of the Whirlpool Galaxy. We can experience the image in a whole new way by representing the data seen here in sound!” reads the caption shared with the video.

Listen to the musical wonder:

Since being posted some 14 hours ago, the share has gathered more than 1.8 lakh views - and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Besides saying it seems like a part of a sci-fi movie, people also shared how the post left them intrigued.

"Like straight from a sci fi movie," wrote an Instagram user. "Eerie! I love it!!" shared another. "Sounds like magic," expressed a third. "Is there a space orchestra we don't know about," joked a fourth.

What do you think of the post?

