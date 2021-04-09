Home / Trending / ‘Straight from a sci-fi movie’: Nasa’s Whirlpool Galaxy sonification wows people
The space agency shared that they used data from several NASA telescopes, including Hubble, in this sonification of the Whirlpool Galaxy.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON APR 09, 2021 10:18 AM IST
The sonification of the Whirlpool Galaxy was shared on the official account for NASA's Hubble Space.(Instagram/@nasahubble)

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) recently shared a sonification of the Whirlpool Galaxy that has now prompted people to say that it sounds like it’s straight out of a sci-fi movie. There is a possibility that the incredible post shared on the official Twitter handle for NASA's Hubble Space Telescope will wow you too.

“Data from several @NASA telescopes, including Hubble, combine in this sonification of the Whirlpool Galaxy. We can experience the image in a whole new way by representing the data seen here in sound!” reads the caption shared with the video.

Listen to the musical wonder:

Since being posted some 14 hours ago, the share has gathered more than 1.8 lakh views - and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. Besides saying it seems like a part of a sci-fi movie, people also shared how the post left them intrigued.

"Like straight from a sci fi movie," wrote an Instagram user. "Eerie! I love it!!" shared another. "Sounds like magic," expressed a third. "Is there a space orchestra we don't know about," joked a fourth.

What do you think of the post?

