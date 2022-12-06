Stranger consoles and helps boy as he gets separated from parents during train travel. Watch

Have you seen those videos that are often termed as the clips that ‘restore faith in humanity’? Those videos show acts of kindness from strangers. Just like this clip shared on the Instagram page GoodNews Movement. The video shows a stranger helping a kid who got separated from his parents while travelling on a train.

“This young boy lost his parents on the metro but this kind stranger stepped in to calm him down and offer help. Boy was able to make contact with his father and was reunited with him several minutes later,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

The clip opens to show the kid crying inside a train. Soon a woman consoles him and helps him to calm down. Eventually, she also helps him to get in touch with his parents.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than one lakh views. The share has further received close to 7,900 likes. The video prompted people to post various comments. Some also thanked the stranger for taking care of the kid.

“Thankful for kind people helping that little boy!,” wrote an Instagram user. “Poor kid. That is such a scary feeling. So nice that someone helped him,” expressed another. “Oh how scary for that kid. So thankful for all those kind strangers who helped him,” commented a third. “Beautiful love language of caring,” shared a fourth.