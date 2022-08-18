Stranger gives her pillow to service dog on flight to make him comfortable. Watch

The stories that capture the heartwarming gestures by strangers often leave people happy. Just like how this incident of a stranger helping a dog is making netizens feel. Shared on Instagram, a sweet video of the interaction may leave you grinning from ear to ear.

The video is posted on the Instagram page of the dog named Munchie. “A trained service dog that also has fun, live’s a doggy life, and chases lizards,” reads the pooch’s bio. The caption posted along with the video reads, “She’s an angel.” The video shows the cute dog and the woman sitting in adjoining seats on a flight. A text insert on the video explains that the woman gave her pillow to the dog to make him comfortable.

Take a look at the video:

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated nearly 10,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“My heart just exploded. I would have done the same thing. Doggy needs to be comfy, plus I want lots of snugs,” posted an Instagram user. “So sweet,” shared another. “This is soooo precious,” expressed a third. “This makes me so happy. I wish it was me. What a great person,” wrote a fourth.