Stranger visits woman to return her daughter’s purse. Sweet video wins hearts

The video about the good Samaritan was shared on Instagram.
The image shows the man standing outside the home of the woman.(Instagram/@ring)
Published on Nov 15, 2021 02:35 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

In today’s edition of stories that may leave you with a smile, here is a video showcasing a gesture by a good Samaritan. Shared on Instagram, the video is amazing to watch. There is a chance that after watching the clip, you will feel the same way too.

Security camera company Ring posted the video on their official Instagram page. “A stranger knocked on Kim's door and to her surprise, he had found her daughters wallet. No good deed goes unnoticed,” they wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show a man knocking on a door and a woman answers. We won’t give away too much, so take a look at their heartwarming interaction.

The video was shared a day ago on November 14. Ever since being posted, the clip has accumulated nearly 45,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also acquired various comments.

“Good man bravo,” wrote an Instagram user. “What a good dude!” shared another. “Respect,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

