Strangers cheer on to encourage kid afraid to jump into a swimming pool. Watch

The video of strangers supporting the kid has now won people over.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON JUN 20, 2021 11:17 AM IST
The image shows the kid standing in front of a swimming pool.(Twitter)

If you’re looking for a story to make your Sunday morning brighter, this video involving a kid, a few strangers and a swimming pool may just be what the doctor ordered. Chances are the video will leave you with a sweet smile on your face and happiness in your heart.

Shared on GoodNewsCorrespondent’s Twitter handle, the video is amazing to watch.

“Watch how all these strangers cheer on this sweet boy who's afraid to jump in swimming pool. This is what community looks like,” reads the caption shared along with the video.

Take a look at the clip which is now winning hearts:

Since being posted, the video has gathered more than 25,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also received nearly 700 likes. People shared love-filled comments to express their reactions.

“Wouldn't it be amazing if we encouraged people like this every day in our lives? This is the kind of Twitter content I love to see!” wrote a Twitter user. “We're in this together,” shared another. “Be Still My Heart!!! Man I got tears and have watched already 5 times since I just found. This is AMAZING,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

viral video twitter

