Stray cat decides to shower stranger with love. Watch wholesome video

Are you a cat parent? Are you someone who loves watching videos of kitties? Then there is a possibility you are aware of how it is the cats who decide when to shower someone with love. If you happen to be that person, you can consider yourself lucky as it’s not often that the kitties decide to give hugs to humans. This man too is probably feeling quite fortunate after a stray cat decided to shower him with love.

The video is posted on the Instagram page Nextdoor. “I choose… YOU,” they wrote while sharing the video. The video opens to show the cat looking at the human petting it. Within moments, however, the scene changes, and the kitty climbs onto the man’s shoulder to share some love. Though a text insert on the video says “Lost cat adopts new owner,” it is not clear if the cat ended up going home with the human. However, what is clear from the video is that both the man and the cat are happy to share the wonderful moment.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about nine hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 17,000 views and counting. The share has also gathered close to 1,600 likes. The video prompted people to post various comments.

“This would be a dream for me! My own cat doesn’t even love me that much,” shared an Instagram user. “The cat is like ‘Alright, let's go home’,” posted another. “So precious,” expressed a third. “This made my heart smile,” wrote a fourth.

