Stray cat politely asks for food by putting its paw on a human's hand. Watch

In this video, a man is eating some noodles in a bowl. Soon, a stray cat keeps its paw on the person's hand and meows. The man then looks at the cat’s face and offers food.
This stray cat is seen putting its paw on a man's hand and meowing till it gets food. (Jukin Media)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 07:26 PM IST
By Sohini Sengupta

Have you ever found yourself eating in an open space where stray cats and dogs often come up to you to ask for food? Well, this adorable video involving a stray cat shows just that. However, what makes it a delight to watch is the way the feline asks for food from a human.

In this video, shot in Chon Buri, Thailand, a man is eating some noodles in a bowl. Soon, the viewers’ attention is diverted to the fact that some stray cats are roaming around and looking at the man. 

None of them actually make a move but keep waiting around until one of the animals approaches the man. Without a moment's rest, it keeps its paw on the person's hand and meows. The man then looks at the cat’s face and offers food.

Watch the heartwarming video right here:

What are your thoughts about this cute cat video?

