Stray cat politely asks for food by putting its paw on a human's hand. Watch

Have you ever found yourself eating in an open space where stray cats and dogs often come up to you to ask for food? Well, this adorable video involving a stray cat shows just that. However, what makes it a delight to watch is the way the feline asks for food from a human.

In this video, shot in Chon Buri, Thailand, a man is eating some noodles in a bowl. Soon, the viewers’ attention is diverted to the fact that some stray cats are roaming around and looking at the man.

None of them actually make a move but keep waiting around until one of the animals approaches the man. Without a moment's rest, it keeps its paw on the person's hand and meows. The man then looks at the cat’s face and offers food.

Watch the heartwarming video right here:

What are your thoughts about this cute cat video?

