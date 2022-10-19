Home / Trending / Stray mama dog signals human to follow her to her cute puppies in viral video

Stray mama dog signals human to follow her to her cute puppies in viral video

Published on Oct 19, 2022 10:06 AM IST

A mother dog gestures for a person to follow her back home to her adorable puppies in this Instagram video.

One of the pups at home, for which the mother dog gave the human the signal.&nbsp;(Instagram/@karam_ajit)
One of the pups at home, for which the mother dog gave the human the signal. (Instagram/@karam_ajit)
BySohini Sengupta

To protect one’s child or children, happens to be a parental instinct across all species. Every single parent wants to provide the best of resources that they can or at least find a way around it when it comes to taking the best possible care of their little ones. And that is essentially what is depicted in this Instagram video, which has now gone viral for the sweetest of reasons. The video opens to show how a mother dog who also happens to be a stray, comes into contact with a human being and signals them to follow her.

Once this is successfully done, both viewers and the person who had followed her, get to see that she had a lot of puppies waiting for her to be back. The video has been shared along with a caption that reads, “Let us all give these babies the opportunity of the life they deserve. Dm me for adoption details. - Delhi/NCR.”

Take a look at the puppy video below:

Posted on September 28, this video has received over 52,500 likes on it already.

“Damn they’re so pretty,” commented an Instagram user. “This brings pure joy,” remarked another individual. “This video made my day,” admitted a third.

puppy dog video dog. viral video its viral viral instagram

