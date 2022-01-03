Stream in Canada disappears instantly as it freezes. Watch mind-blowing video

Winter is here and in some places it’s way colder than others. This video that was recorded in British Columbia, Canada, was posted on Twitter. Since then, it has wowed viewers as to how quickly the stream in the video looks like it disappears.

The video opens to show a frozen landscape where a stream is seen flowing weakly. Soon enough, the stream freezes over and disappears right in front of the viewers'’ eyes. “An example of rarely seen Frazil Ice from Shannon Falls in Squamish, BC yesterday morning. The stream disappears instantly before your eyes,” reads the caption that accompanies this video.

According to the official website of the National Snow and Ice Data Centre, frazil ice is made of needle-like ice crystals that merge under calm conditions to form thin sheets of ice on the surface. These crystals consist of nearly pure fresh water.

Watch the video right here:

Since being posted on Twitter on December 29, this video has garnered more than 1,900 likes and several comments.

One Twitter user took to the comments section to say that it was the doing of Elsa, one of the main characters in Disney’s Frozen.

“Supercooling water,” commented another. “What kind of witchcraft is this?” asked another amazed individual. “That is so cool. You would almost think it's a time lapse, but you can tell by the movement of the camera that it's definitely not. I've never seen ice form so quickly,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on this video?

