Street vendor makes egg pani puri. Foodies ask ‘where is pani or puri?’

Pani puri, also known as puchka or golgappa is a delectable snack that holds a special place in the hearts of street food lovers. While the traditional preparation method of this dish is widely cherished, there are also fusion variations that have gained popularity over the years. However, not all experiments have been successful, and certain versions have irked food lovers. An example of this is the egg pani puri. The dish has faced much criticism, with many labelling it as the ‘worst thing ever’. Moreover, this dish deviates from the essence of pani puri, as it lacks flavoured water (pani) and the puri, made from sooji or atta.

The image shows the making of egg pani puri. (Instagram/@surti_lalo)

The video was shared on Instagram by Surat-based food blogger Janak Bardoliya. It shows a street vendor making egg pani puri. They load egg whites with tomato sauce, followed by fresh cream. The vendor then grates some cheese on them, sprinkles masalas, and garnishes them with coriander leaves.

Watch the viral video that captures the making of egg pani puri here:

The video, since being shared on May 26 on Instagram, has accumulated over 2.2 million views and still counting. Additionally, it has also raked numerous comments. While many were curious about why the dish is called egg pani puri when no ‘pani’ or ‘puri’ is involved. Others found it unpleasant and wrote that it made them ‘vomit’. After watching this bizarre recipe, a few even dropped laughing emoticons in the comments section.

Check out how people reacted to egg pani puri:

An Instagram user wrote, “Where is the pani or the puri?” Another added, “Pani and the puri left the chat.” “This is the most unpleasant thing I have ever come across,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Worst thing ever.” “It made me vomit,” wrote a fifth. What do you think about this dish? Would you dare to try it?

