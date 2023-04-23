Home / Trending / Street vendor makes mango pani puri, Internet calls it 'yuck'

Street vendor makes mango pani puri, Internet calls it 'yuck'

By Vrinda Jain
Apr 23, 2023

In a recent food experiment that is going viral, you can see a food vendor creating mango pani puri. Many people have reacted to this combination.

In the summer season, pani puri is one of those street foods that we love relishing. The cold and spicy water with a crispy poori is soothing to have on a hot day. While we all know that a classic pani puri is filled with some masala and spicy water, have you ever come across a mango pani puri? Sounds offbeat, right? In a recent food experiment that is going viral, you can see a food vendor creating this mango pani puri.

Mango pani puri.(Instagram/@bombayfoodie_tales)
In a video shared by Instagram user @bombayfoodie_tales, you can see the making of this fusion. The video begins to show the vendor taking some mango pulp in a vessel. Then they take puris in a plate and add a mix of chole to it. On top of that, they pour the mango pulp and serve it.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on April 15. Since being posted, it has been liked over 8000 times. Many have also left comments on the video.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual added, "Please stop weird combinations. It is harmful for health." A second posted, "Don't play with food." "Use me as a dislike button," wrote a third. "Yuck," shared a fourth.

health video food fusion food mango + 3 more
