Street vendor makes mango pani puri, Internet calls it 'yuck'

In the summer season, pani puri is one of those street foods that we love relishing. The cold and spicy water with a crispy poori is soothing to have on a hot day. While we all know that a classic pani puri is filled with some masala and spicy water, have you ever come across a mango pani puri? Sounds offbeat, right? In a recent food experiment that is going viral, you can see a food vendor creating this mango pani puri. Mango pani puri.(Instagram/@bombayfoodie_tales)

In a video shared by Instagram user @bombayfoodie_tales, you can see the making of this fusion. The video begins to show the vendor taking some mango pulp in a vessel. Then they take puris in a plate and add a mix of chole to it. On top of that, they pour the mango pulp and serve it.

