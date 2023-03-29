Home / Trending / Korean blogger tries pani puri and he cannot stop at one. Watch

Korean blogger tries pani puri and he cannot stop at one. Watch

ByArfa Javaid
Mar 29, 2023 02:03 PM IST

A Korean blogger tried pani puri for the first and documented his experience. He later shared the video on Instagram.

Pani puri, also known as golgappa or puchka, is a famous street food that holds a special spot in people’s hearts. Now, a video of a Korean blogger trying this well-liked street food for the first time is doing the rounds on social media. And whether you like it with hot ragda or with tangy green and sweet tamarind chutney and mashed potatoes, this particular video showing the man enjoying the snack may make you crave it too.

The image, taken from the video, captures the reaction of the Korean blogger who tried pani puri for the first time. (Instagram/@k_ladka_official)
The image, taken from the video, captures the reaction of the Korean blogger who tried pani puri for the first time. (Instagram/@k_ladka_official)

Also Read: South Korean blogger tries food from Zomato’s ‘worst-rated’ restaurant in Jaipur. Watch

“I’m trying something new and exciting - Street Pani Puri! Do you have a favorite Indian street food? Let me know in the comments below, and maybe I’ll give it a try next. Yum!” read the caption of the video shared on Instagram. The video opens to show a blogger, who goes by Korean Ladka, asking the street vendor for a sweet pani puri and trying it. Delighted by the spicy and sweet flavour of the crunchy treat, he asks for more. “It’s good,” he can be heard saying in the video. Towards the end, the woman behind the camera asks him if it is ‘tastier than Haldiram’s’. To this, he replies that it is ‘much better’.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared two days ago, the video has accumulated over 1.5 lakh views and numbers. Many also expressed their thoughts in the comments section. While many shared that they love pani puri, others suggested he should also try ‘vada pav and missal pav’ and ‘chole bhature’.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Try vada pav and misal pav in Bombay!” commented an individual. Another added, “Yes street Pani puri is best. ” “I love spicy pani puri,” shared a third. A fourth suggested, “Try chole bhature. ” “I can eat 25 spicy pani puris,” posted a fifth.

Also Read: Korean man has the most dramatic reaction to eating Hajmola for the first time. Watch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

Topics
its viral Instagram video + 1 more
its viral Instagram video
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out