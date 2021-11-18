Street vendor prepares corn on cob with chocolate. Video makes people ask ‘Why’

Butter, lemon juice, and chilli powder – usually this is the combination one uses while enjoying corn on cob. At times, the Internet presents with fusion versions of this classic dish that leave people with thoughts – and more often than not unhappy. Just like this dish prepared by a street vendor. It shows an individual preparing the dish using chocolate and fresh cream.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Food blogger Anikait Luthra shared the video on Instagram. “Most weird Chocolate sweet corn?” he wrote while sharing the video.

The video opens to show the street vendor applying butter on the boiled corn. They then add chocolate syrup followed by fresh cream and other ingredients.

Take a look at the video to see the final result:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was shared last month but it is making people comment till now. There were many who simply asked ‘Why’. Just like this individual who wrote “Lekin. Kiun?” Another Instagram user wrote, “Please. Stop.”

What are your thoughts on the dish?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON