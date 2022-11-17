Student asks professor to stand in their line for Taylor Swift concert tickets. See professor's reply

Are you a Taylor Swift fan? If yes, then there must have been times when you would have immediately purchased her new music album, merchandise, or anything else. Now, as the presale of her upcoming Eras Tours in the US was opened, many netizens rushed to the website to get their hands on the ticket. Among these fans was a college student who asked her professor to stand in queue for her as they had a practical class to attend.

In a tweet shared by professor Austin Young Shull, he shared a screenshot of the mail. In the mail, the student said that they have a "question of the year" which would make their entire life. Further, they informed that they were in a queue for Taylor Swift's concert tickets but also had anatomy practical at 1:30. So, the person asked the professor to watch the spot in line on the laptop. "You have to serve many roles when you're a professor and advisor," he wrote in the tweet.

Take a look at the tweet here:

Later, the professor shared another tweet with the student's laptop and the online queue for the concert. In the tweet, he wrote, "Doing my part."

Take a look at the tweet here:

Since this post was shared, it has been liked more than one lakh times and has several comments as well.

One person in the Twitter comments wrote, "I would totally do this for a trainee. Esp with that last line!" Another person added, "The power we hold to make someone's day. How could you possibly say no. If music be the food of love. " A third person added, "Honestly, I admire this level of honesty from a student. Plus, Taylor Swift's new stuff is quite good."

