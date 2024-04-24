 Student who scored 93.5% in UP board Class 10 exam faints after seeing result, hospitalised | Trending - Hindustan Times
Student who scored 93.5% in UP board Class 10 exam faints after seeing result, hospitalised

ByArfa Javaid
Apr 24, 2024 06:23 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the UP Board Class 10 Result 2024 on April 20. Shortly after seeing his result, the student fainted.

A 16-year-old student in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut collapsed after seeing his UP board Class 10 result. Anshul Kumar from Maharishi Dayanand Inter College Modipuram, Meerut, scored 93.5%. He was overjoyed upon scoring such a remarkable score. However, his happiness was short-lived as he suddenly collapsed moments later, leaving his family in shock.

The student is stable now and is undergoing further treatment at a hospital in UP. (Representational Image/Unsplash)
As his family couldn’t revive him at home, his condition deteriorated. He was subsequently rushed to the hospital, where he was admitted to the ICU for treatment, reported India Today.

Anshul’s father, Sunil Kumar, who is a contract worker at the post office, recounted the distressing incident to India Today.

According to Anshul’s cousin Pushpendra, the student became stable after his admission to the ICU. He is still hospitalised and is undergoing further treatment.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) recently declared the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 Results. The pass percentage for Class 10 students was 89.55 per cent, slightly lower than the last year.

Prachi Nigam of Sita Bal Vidya Mandir Inter College, Mahmudabad, emerged as the topper of the high school exams. She scored 98.50% (591 out of 600 marks). She aims to be an engineer by cracking IIT-JEE.

Prachi obtained perfect scores in three subjects-- Mathematics, Science, and Drawing. In English, Hindi, and Social Studies, she scored 97.

Prachi expressed that she felt “on top of the world” after seeing her board results. She added, “If students attend regular classes, they are bound to pass the board examination with flying colours,” she said.

Prachi is an avid book reader. She also loves to interact with people, play badminton with her siblings at home.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

News / Trending / Student who scored 93.5% in UP board Class 10 exam faints after seeing result, hospitalised
