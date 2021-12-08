Students come together to surprise teacher with early Christmas gift. Watch

“I can’t handle how wholesome this is,” this is what an Instagram user wrote while reacting to a video involving a group of students and their teacher. The video shows thee students surprising the teacher with an early Christmas gift. There is a possibility that after seeing the video you will react in the same way as the Instagram user.

The video is posted on the Instagram page goodnews_movement along with a descriptive caption. “Mr. Dunton, a teacher at Franklin High School, loves sneakers (notably Air Jordans). Upon seeing his current pair of J’s fall apart, his students came together and surprised him with an early Christmas present: fresh Air Jordan I’s,” it reads.

The video opens to show the teacher opening the gift and instantly getting emotional. Take a look at the clip that may make you reach for a box of tissues.

The video has been shared about 15 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 7.5 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied reactions.

“I love this so much,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so sweet. You can tell they love him. Good teachers are priceless,” posted another. “Teachers deserve this kind of love and appreciation,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

