Students don’t show up for professor’s class, he emails them. Then this happens

It would be a very hurtful situation for a teacher to walk into a classroom to teach and find it empty instead of students waiting for the lesson to start. That is what professor Joseph Mullins felt too, when he walked into an empty room and realised nobody had turned up for his class. Then, he decided to email the students about the incident, and the reply he received turned this sad situation into a funny one. Mullins took to Twitter to share the incident and it may tickle your funny bone.

“Today, nobody showed up to my 8.15am class. 0 students of about 40. Sitting in the empty room, I email them, trying to disguise my hurt feelings,” he tweeted. “2 mins later, I get a reply: ‘Professor, we think you might be in the wrong room.’ So anyway, I go to live in a hole forever,” he added.

While replying to his own tweet, he also explained, “My wife really wants me to mention that I was sleep deprived because I got up at 4am to play Dungeons and Dragons with my friends in Australia. ”

One of his students also replied to the tweet along with the screenshot of the mail he shared with his students.

Take a look at the tweets:

The professor’s tweet, since being shared, has gone viral. Till now, it has received close to 20.5 million views and the numbers are only increasing. The tweet has also accumulated several likes and comments. Many took to the comments section to share similar incidents.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“It must have been my first or second AEA meeting. I was walking through the lobby and met Oliver Williamson, who was chairing my session the following day. I said: ‘Hello Prof Williamson.’ He answered: ‘Where were you? We just had our session and waited for you for 15 minutes’,” shared a Twitter user. “This is great. Were you in the correct building? Correct floor?” asked another. The professor replied, “I went to the room exactly beneath the correct one, which happens to look identical in every way.” A third posted, “My story is nowhere as cool. For an exec education class (so not on a regular schedule), I was once in the right room but one week too early!” A forth wrote, “Some much needed humour. Thank you for sharing this and cheers to your students.”

