Students’ farewell dance to Shamita Shetty’s Sharara steals hearts

A video of two students dancing their hearts out on the stage is winning over people. The performance, which took place at a college farewell, is set to Sharara by Asha Bhosle. The song, picturised on Shamita Shetty, was written by Javed Akhtar. The musical duo Jeet-Pritam composed this Bollywood song for the romance drama Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai.

Students delivering a dance performance to Shamita Shetty’s Sharara. (Instagram/@bansalrishita_)

The dance video was shared on Instagram by a user Rishita Bansal. In the caption of the post, she simply wrote, “Sharara Sharara.” Alongside, she tagged Instagram users Tripti Thakur and Sanket Panchal for the choreography.

The video shows the students gracefully performing in elegant black sarees on the stage. As they dance, the audience bursts into cheers. What’s impressive to watch is that the students execute every move flawlessly and don’t even miss a single beat.

Watch the video of their dance performance here:

The video was shared a while back on Instagram. Over 1.9 lakh people have viewed this video, and more than 16,000 have liked it. After watching the video, a few dropped comments appreciating the performance.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance performance to Sharara:

An Instagram user wrote, “You two have all the grace in this world.”

“Sharara with black saree,” shared another.

A third commented, “Audience passed the vibe,” with a heart emoticon.

“Outstanding performance,” posted a fourth, while a fifth joined, “Mind-blowing performance.”

The comments section is replete with fire emoticons. What are your thoughts on this dance video? Did the performance leave you grooving along?

