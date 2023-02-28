Students of medical college’s 1966 batch dance to Pala Palli at reunion. Twitter video stuns people

The Internet is filled with videos that show how age is just a number. From getting a degree at the age of 80 to starting a business at 92 years, there are different clips that capture the amazing accomplishments that people achieved at an advanced age. There are also those videos that capture elderly people showing their skills. Just like this clip that captures a performance by a group of women from the 1966 batch of a medical college in Kerala.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Dr Roy Kallivayalil posted the video on Twitter. “Reunion of 1966 batch MBBS, Calicut Medical College #Kerala. All are 75+ years old! Celebrating life! Way to go!” he wrote while sharing the video.

The clip opens to show a few saree-clad women on a stage. They are seen dancing to the Malayalam song Pala Palli. There is a chance that their enthusiastic performance will leave you feeling happy.

Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was posted two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 15,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the share has received more than 650 likes. People posted various comments while reacting to the video.

Here’s how Twitter users reacted:

“Amazing,” posted a Twitter user. “This is so cool,” commented another. “Amazing and elegantly graceful,” expressed a third. “Amazing. Definitely that’s the way to go,” shared a fourth. “What a way to celebrate life! So much youthfulness in their hearts,” wrote a fifth.