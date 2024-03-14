 Students plan a heartfelt surprise for teacher who lost her son. Watch | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Students plan a heartfelt surprise for teacher who lost her son. Video might leave you teary-eyed

ByVrinda Jain
Mar 14, 2024 10:43 PM IST

The students came together and spelt out her son's name using glow sticks. Not only that, but they also sang her a song.

Snapshot of the students singing for the teacher.(Instagram/@Majically)
The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'Majically'. In the caption of the post, the page wrote, "She's not just a teacher, to them, she's a member of the family." (Also Read: College students raise funds for security guard to visit his family in Nigeria after 11 years. Watch wholesome video)

In the video, the teacher is seen walking down a hallway. As she enters a room, she notices that her son's name, Winston, has been spelt out using glow sticks. The students in the room are singing 'Stand By Me' for her. As the video continues, a few students also hand her posters filled with words of love for Winston. Upon seeing this, she visibly gets emotional and starts crying.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it garnered more than 4,400 likes and numerous comments.

Check out how people reacted to the clip:

An individual wrote, "So beautiful, I have a big knot in my throat right now while I watch this video, this is one amazing moment for this teacher."

A second added, "Sad situation, but these kids are unbelievably amazing. Hearts of glory. Thank God."

"I ugly cried. These children are amazing," posted a third.

A fourth commented, "This new generation is going to do great things."

"Aww my condolences to you and your family. May he rest in heavenly peace, and God bless all the children," shared a fifth.

A sixth said, "How can I stop my tears now? I love these kids."

Many others reacted to the clip using heart emoticons.

