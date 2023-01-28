Vineeta Singh shares pics of her two ‘favouritest’ Shark Tank India fans

Vineeta Singh, CEO of Sugar Cosmetics and Shark Tank India season 2 judge, often takes to Instagram to share different posts related to the show. In her latest post, she shared one of the sweetest pictures till now. In the share, she mentioned her two ‘favouritest’ Shark Tank India fans. Chances are, her share will leave you with a huge smile.

“My 2 favouritest @sharktank.india fans in the world,” she wrote along with a heart emoticon. She also posted two images. One of the images shows her hugging her sons at the set of the show.

Take a look at the sweet post:

The post was shared a little over an hour ago. Since being shared, it has received more than 9,900 likes. The share has also accumulated tons of comments from people.

Here’s how Instagram users reacted:

“If mommy is a shark then the kids of course are "Baby Shark",” joked an Instagram user. “Lovely pic,” expressed another. “Cute,” shared a third. “You people are doing a wonderful job by motivating Indian youths to scale their capabilities,” wrote a fourth. Many showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

Season 2 of Shark Tank India is hosted by Rahul Dua. Judges Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Vineeta Singh who were sharks in the last season and are also seen in the new one. This season, co-founder-CEO of CarDekho Group, Amit Jain, also joined the show.

