Sunidhi Chauhan sings Unholy with son, video sparks debate

German singer Kim Petras teamed up with English singer Sam Smith last year to release the chart-topping song Unholy. The song became an instant hit among people across the world due to its catchy tune. From people dancing to the track to singing their own renditions, social media is filled with numerous videos related to the number. Singer Sunidhi Chauhan too recently joined the list but her video has stirred up a debate. In a video shared by her, she is seen singing the song with her son. While some called the video “cute”, others shared how the lyrics of the song are “inappropriate” for a child because it is about infidelity and betrayal of a man in marriage.

The image, taken from the viral Instagram video, shows Sunidhi Chauhan singing unholy with her son.(Instagram/@sunidhichauhan5)

The video was posted on the singer’s personal Instagram with hashtags. The video shows the mom and son duo singing the song in incredible voices.

Take a look at the video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing.

Here’s how some Instagram users who were’t happy with the video:

“This is so cute. This song is really great but I think this kind of lyrics are not good for kids,” posted an Instagram user. “This is not a song which a kid should be listening or singing,” joined another. “Umm the lyrics of the song means the Dad is literally cheating with someone (that's why Daddy's getting hot). Sorry Ma'am but that's the whole theme of the song, so it's inappropriate for the kid,” expressed a third. “Inappropriate lyrics for a kid,” wrote a fourth.

Take a look at some comments calling the video cute:

“Cutest thing on the Internet today,” expressed an Instagram user. “Omg... ma'am... your son is oh so cute & adorable.. & has an amazing voice just like yours,” praised another. “That's so cute and awesome,” shared a third. “Tegh’s expressions are amazing,” wrote a fourth.

