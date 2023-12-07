Suniel Shetty 'never studied beyond bachelor's degree,' shares that education could have helped him

Actor Suniel Shetty frequently engages with his audience on LinkedIn. He shares not only his perspectives on current affairs but also offers valuable insights drawn from his personal experiences, imparting valuable lessons to his followers. This time, the actor shared how having a higher education would have helped him in life.

Suniel Shetty shared a post on LinkedIn regarding his higher education. (Instagram/@SunielShetty)

In the post, he shares how 'back in time, pursuing a master’s degree wasn't common.'

"It wasn't as though my parents didn’t value higher education. Both my sisters were in fact sent abroad for higher studies despite the fact that it wasn’t exactly affordable for my parents. (Also Read: 'When Narayana Murthy says something you listen carefully': Suniel Shetty on 70-hour work week)

It’s just that my parents never pushed me to pursue a higher education since I’d taken to working full-time by the time I was in college. I consider it my fortune to have worked closely with several highly educated people in the course of my career. Especially in the last 20 odd years through my entrepreneurial journey and my involvement with startups," wrote Shetty in his post.

He further added, that even though he lacked higher education, he learnt a lot of things in real life. However, if Shetty had studied further, it would have made him better at certain aspects of life. To mention some, the actor points out that things like strategic planning, resilience, adaptability and more would have helped him.

Take a look at his post here:

This post was shared just a few hours ago. Since being shared, it has gained close to 5,000 likes and numerous comments. Many flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

Here's what people are saying about it:

An individual wrote, "Skills built, polished and upgraded is what is important in the end!"

A second commented, "Power of experience - thanks for sharing in a simple way."

A third said, "Very good self-analysis. In fact, each one of us must do this analysis frequently to assess and take corrective steps."

"Very wise words, Suniel Shetty Ji. My opinion: Self-reflection teaches us to stay humble and motivates us to learn from all aspects of life to keep improving," posted a fourth.

