Super Blood Moon pictures go viral, leave netizens mesmerised

Twitter is flooded with pictures and videos of the Super Blood Moon and the Lunar Eclipse that are pouring in from around the world including the United States, Australia, and New Zealand.

According to NASA, a lunar eclipse occurs when the sun and moon align on opposite sides of the Earth. "Our atmosphere filters the light as it passes, softening the edge of our planet’s shadow and giving the Moon a deep, rosy glow,” explains NASA. During this period, the Moon is at perigee, the closest point to the Earth in its orbit, which makes it appear especially “large and bright.”

Several netizens appreciated the clicks, while others thanked the photographers for capturing the phenomenon. “I’m glad someone was there to get a photo. My first thought driving in was hoping a real photographer was here to catch how beautiful it was,” one said. “Excellent celestial view to be seen in years ,” another commented.

