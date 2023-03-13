Super talented man turns children’s drawings into reality using Photoshop. See pics

Tom Curtis from the United Kingdom uses the artistic imaginations of children worldwide and turns them into reality using Photoshop. He also shares the hilarious results on the Instagram page ‘Things I Have Drawn’. From a cat with a rectangular body to a bird with a massive beak, the page features myriad recreated subjects, including animals and vehicles created by his sons and kids around the world.

“Dad recreates his children’s drawings of animals and it’s so funny…. Which one’s your favorite?” read the caption of the pictures shared by the Twitter handle @buitengebieden. They replied to their own tweet and added a few more pictures.

According to the Things I Have Drawn website, the project started between Tom and his 6-year-old son Dom. Soon Dom’s younger brother Al joined in on the fun. What began as a family project soon snowballed into something much bigger, and people started submitting drawings of their kids. The page now has recreated drawings of hundreds of children worldwide. The website says, “Although Dom and Al are now a bit too old to be contributing their own drawings, we’ve got plenty of their old ones in the drawer, to add to the many more being submitted every month from talented young artists everywhere.”

Take a look at the pictures below:

Since being shared on March 11, the tweet has raked up more than 2.1 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many also took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted:

“These are fabulous. Really hard to choose between the Tim Burton owl and the A.A. Milne Tigger. Also, now we know who should really have done the pseudo-live-action The Lion King!” wrote a Twitter user. Another added, “The owl (I’m an owl-lover) but the cow isn’t also bad.” “The bird with a mouth. And a side beak,” commented a third. “The woodpecker or the owl. It’s hard to choose,” shared a fourth. A fifth expressed, “Aww, I love these! What a wonderful idea by this dad. Hard to pick a favourite though - they are all so funny and cute.”

