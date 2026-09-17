Superhealth CEO to host ‘Bhajan Jam’ at Bengaluru hospital, takes a dig at trolls

Varun Dubey, the founder and CEO of Superhealth Hospitals, is back with another musical event after a widely-criticised music night at his healthcare facility. This time, it’s a “Bhajan Jam” session that will take place at Superhealth hospital in Koramangala, Bengaluru on September 20.

Varun Dubey is hosting a 'Bhajan Jam' at Superhealth Hospitals, Bengaluru.

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The Bhajan Jam comes less than a month after Superhealth faced backlash for hosting a music night at their Bengaluru hospital. Videos from the event, which featured live music, surfaced on X last month, sparking negative reactions over the idea of bringing music and entertainment into a hospital.

(Also read: Bengaluru hospital's 'music night' draws criticism despite strict 'house rules': 'This is so tone deaf')

CEO takes a dig

Dubey took a lighthearted dig at the outrage that the music event had sparked while announcing the Bhajan Jam on X this morning.

“After the ‘rave’ reception to Superhealth’s Musical Night, We’re back with our quest to make hospitals more welcoming & less scary. Partnering up with ISKCON for a Bhajan Jam at Superhealth,” he wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} The founder and CEO of Superhealth promised that the event would bring “great bhajans” and “super food”, along with “loads of mental peace”. At this point, he took a lighthearted dig at the critics who had objected to the idea of a music event at a hospital. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The founder and CEO of Superhealth promised that the event would bring “great bhajans” and “super food”, along with “loads of mental peace”. At this point, he took a lighthearted dig at the critics who had objected to the idea of a music event at a hospital. {{/usCountry}}

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“Come join us. Great Bhajans, Super food and most importantly loads of peace - something I feel many could use after your outrage,” Dubey wrote, tongue firmly in cheek.

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The Bhajan Jamming session in partnership with ISKCON is part of Superhealth’s initiative to make hospitals a less scary place. It will take place on September 20, Sunday, at Superhealth Hospitals, Koramangala.

People who wish to attend the event will have to register here.

Background on the controversy

Last month, videos of the music event organised by Superhealth had sparked outrage online. The event took place on the non-clinical floors of the hospital and began after OPD hours, but it still drew condemnation from a section of the internet.

Varun Dubey later addressed the backlash.

Addressing the backlash in an X post, Dubey said the idea behind Superhealth was to create "hospitals that don't scare people" and acknowledged that hosting a musical event inside a hospital could sound unusual.

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(Also read: Superhealth CEO defends Bengaluru hospital music event after backlash: 'Hospitals do not need to be scary places')

"This Saturday night, we tried something unusual: we hosted a musical event at the hospital. I know how that sounds a little WTF. And plenty of people have been outraged by it. But hear me out," he wrote.

Explaining the arrangements, Dubey said that the hospital's OPDs were closed at 8 pm, while the event began at 10 pm with registration in the OPD lobby. "Everything else took place in the basement, mezzanine and fourth-floor (our office)," he wrote.

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He stressed that active inpatient areas were kept completely off-limits and were separated from the event by multiple floors and extensive sound insulation. "To be absolutely clear: no music or event related sound reached the patients. Not 'almost zero.' Zero," Dubey said.