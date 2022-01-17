Surface tension in space makes water spheres. Microgravity experiment goes viral

It is always interesting to watch experiments that involve space and all the science that goes behind how it works. The International Space Station recently took to Instagram to share a video of how water shapes itself into spheres when it is in the microgravity of space.

The video takes the viewers through the process of how surface tension makes water spheres bounce off each other when they are in space. It also shows how these can merge into each other or even accommodate a bubble within them. It can also hold more water if carefully blown into it. The video is fun to watch and the experiment is educational and insightful for many on the Internet.

It comes with a detailed caption about how surface tension affects water in space and how microgravity has its effect on the same. The caption starts with, “In space, we get a unique look at fluids, and we’re taking advantage of that in our station science experiments.”

We won't give away much so take a look at the video and read the caption that explains what exactly is happening in the video:

Since being posted on Instagram two days ago it has accumulated more than 2.9 lakh likes. Many people have also taken to the comments section in order to express how much they appreciate this video and the science behind it.

“Man...I love surface tension,” commented an Instagram user. “Y'all are having way too much fun up there,” joked another, followed by a few laughing emojis. A third confessed, “This is one of the most beautiful things I've ever laid eyes on.”

