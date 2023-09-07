Surfer saves swimmer from deadly rip currents. Watch

A video of a man saving a swimmer was shared on social media. The clip shows how the surfer rescues the swimmer struggling to stay afloat amid deadly rip currents. Surfer and YouTuber, Steve Houser, shared the video of him rescuing the swimmer. The image shows the swimmer saved by a surfer. (YouTube/Steve Houser)

“The Jersey Shore is a great place to spend Labor Day weekend! However, when two major Hurricanes are off the coast, it can produce dangerous swimming conditions,” he wrote. He added how, while surfing, he noticed a swimmer in distress. So, he quickly got into action and helped the man in distress.

“Gabriel was ok! We had a long chat afterward. Such an unfortunate situation, but so glad to have made a lifelong friend in the end! When you think you can't help, most likely, you can!” Houser also added.

Take a look at this video showing how Houser saved the swimmer here:

The video was posted two days ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 18,000 views and counting. Additionally, the share has received tons of comments from people.

What did YouTube users say about this rescue video?

“Steve, we all appreciate you stepping in to help all of the guards. You're a legend,” posted a YouTube user. “You are a straight-up legend, Steve!! So much props to you. That rip looked like it had some power,” praised another. “Wow, they were quite far out. Good on you for helping him back in!” added a third. “Good job,” wrote a fourth.