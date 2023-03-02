Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Sushmita Sen gets outpouring of love on Twitter after post about heart attack

Sushmita Sen gets outpouring of love on Twitter after post about heart attack

trending
Published on Mar 02, 2023 06:27 PM IST

Sushmita Sen shared that she had suffered a heart attack a few days ago. Soon, people started wishing her a speedy recovery on different social media platforms, including Twitter.

Sushmita Sen shared she underwent Angioplasty after suffering from a heart attack.(Instagram/@sushmitasen47)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Sushmita Sen took to Instagram about two hours ago to share with her fans that she had suffered a heart attack just a few days ago. “I suffered a heart attack a couple of days back…Angioplasty done…stent in place…and most importantly, my cardiologist reconfirmed ‘I do have a big heart’,” she wrote as a part of her post.

“Keep your heart happy & courageous, and it’ll stand by you when you need it the most Shona” (Wise words by my father @sensubir). Lots of people to thank for their timely aid & constructive action… will do so in another post! This post is just to keep you (my well wishers & loved ones) informed of the good news …that all is well & I am ready for some life again!!! I love you guys beyond!!!!” she also added in her post.

Take a look at the post:

Since the news hit social media, many took to Twitter to wish her a speedy recovery - so much so that her name is also trending on top on the microblogging platform.

Here's how other Twitter users reacted:

“OMG!!Get well soon,” wrote a Twitter user. “Okay.. What just HAPPENED!!!???!!??” posted another. “@thesushmitasen Feel better soon! You're one of the few people whom I adore and respect. More power to you!” commented a third. “Get well soon @thesushmitasen we all love you,” expressed a fourth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sushmita sen viral twitter
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP