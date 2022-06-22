Sushmita Sen’s daughter Renee reacts to mom sharing her beautiful singing video

Sushmita Sen often shares different types of posts on Instagram highlighting the talents of her kids. Just like this recently shared video that shows her daughter Renee Sen’s soulful singing. The proud mama posted a praiseful caption along with the video. Her post also received a response from her daughter.

“Our world needs music!!!And I love this voice!!!#Sharing @reneesen47 (Renée Sen) #humming #unplugged #allheart. So proud Shona!!!” she wrote. She also added “HAPPY WORLD MUSIC DAY!!!” to indicate that she shared the video to observe the special day that is celebrated on June 21 every year. “I love you guys!!! #duggadugga,” the actor added and concluded her post.

Renee too shared the same video on her Instagram page. “Singing has always been personal to me… It’s my way of expressing myself and I am so grateful to my Maa @sushmitasen47 (Sushmita Sen), my Gurujis, my family and closest friends for always encouraging me to become a better singer. Here’s me letting you all in to my musical world,” she wrote while posting the video. She also added that she is singing the song Jab Saiyaan from the film Gangubai Kathiawadi which was originally sung by Shreya Ghoshal.

Take a look at the wonderful video:

The video, since being shared some 21 hours ago, has accumulated more than 1.6 lakh views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. She also received a reply from her daughter. “Thank you soooooo much Maa. I LOVE YOU,” she wrote along with several heart emoticons.

“She sings so well that...can hear it on loop…,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow…!!! What a beautiful voice…Renee has…!!! God Bless the talented young lady…!!! Much love…!!!” posted another. “Such a sukoon wali feeling… loved it,” commented a third. “Absolutely loved listening to this,Such a soothing voice !” posted a fourth. “Your voice is a bliss in the hectic schedule of the day, calming, peaceful and beautiful,” expressed a fifth.

In case you haven't heard the original song, listen to it here:

What are your thoughts on the video?

