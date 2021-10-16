Swan’s reaction to human returning home is too cute to handle. Watch

‘Cuteness overload,’ probably that is what you will be thinking after seeing this video involving a swan. Shared on Reddit, the video is such that will leave you both amazed and amused.

“Waiting for Dad to get home from work,” reads the caption shared along with the video. The clip opens to show the bird standing in a lawn. Within moments, a car approaches it and a man gets out from the vehicle. What happens next is absolutely adorable to watch.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been shared about 12 hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 8,900 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share all sorts of comments.

“I honestly love that humans can bond with so many other species. Besides our intelligence and propensity for survival, we're the one species on this planet that bonds with most others, or at least WANTS to. Nothing beats a good pair of hands that wanna pet,” wrote a Reddit user. “Sweet feathery pup,” expressed another. "I love how the swan is basically screaming, 'Dad! Dad! Dad! Dad!',” commented a third.

